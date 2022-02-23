Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.
Shares of Farmland Partners stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,115. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $396.47 million, a PE ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 0.79. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $14.85.
Several equities analysts have commented on FPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.
Farmland Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Farmland Partners (FPI)
- Analysts And Institutions Are Comfortable With Tempur Sealy
- 3 More Tech Stocks to Target During Market Weakness
- Hit the Buy Button on These 3 Oversold Tech Stocks
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Farmland Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmland Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.