Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.08. The stock had a trading volume of 10,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,115. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91. The stock has a market cap of $396.47 million, a PE ratio of -36.97 and a beta of 0.79. Farmland Partners has a 12 month low of $10.62 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Several equities analysts have commented on FPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 667,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,976,000 after buying an additional 25,912 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,587,000 after buying an additional 13,607 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 749.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 376,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,502,000 after buying an additional 332,333 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 296,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after buying an additional 42,487 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 256,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after buying an additional 130,788 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.28% of the company’s stock.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

