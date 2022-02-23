Farfetch (FTCH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:FTCH opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $69.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.44.

FTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance Securities lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.62.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522,604 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,232,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,182,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,545,000 after acquiring an additional 148,758 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 265,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,863,000 after acquiring an additional 57,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Farfetch by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 13,506 shares during the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

