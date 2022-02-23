Farfetch (FTCH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NYSE:FTCH opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $15.29 and a 12-month high of $69.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.44.
FTCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Farfetch from $71.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Farfetch in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. China Renaissance Securities lowered Farfetch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Farfetch from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farfetch presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.62.
Farfetch Company Profile
Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
