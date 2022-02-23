Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Shares Sold by Man Group plc

Man Group plc cut its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,641 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,186 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.09% of Fabrinet worth $3,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 5.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,922 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 33.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 5.4% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 4.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

FN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Fabrinet from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.71.

In other Fabrinet news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.66, for a total transaction of $104,094.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FN opened at $99.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.94. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $77.30 and a 52 week high of $126.28. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.88.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.04. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

