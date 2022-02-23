Extendicare (TSE:EXE) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.43

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.43 and traded as high as C$7.60. Extendicare shares last traded at C$7.58, with a volume of 138,239 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXE shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Extendicare from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Laurentian Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$8.25 price target on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a C$8.00 price target on shares of Extendicare in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Laurentian decreased their target price on Extendicare from C$8.75 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extendicare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.32.

Get Extendicare alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$678.88 million and a PE ratio of 21.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$7.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 470.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Extendicare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.96%.

About Extendicare (TSE:EXE)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; retirement living services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.