Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.58 EPS

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) released its earnings results on Monday. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.58, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 38.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company’s revenue was up 81.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPD opened at $103.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.87. Expeditors International of Washington has a 12 month low of $91.10 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.42.

In other news, insider Eugene K. Alger sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.50, for a total value of $1,477,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 596,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $80,103,000 after buying an additional 28,245 shares during the period. Allstate Corp acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,455,000. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,877 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after buying an additional 15,638 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 301,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,516,000 after buying an additional 7,340 shares during the period. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth approximately $774,000. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on EXPD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $117.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

