Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 57.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480,070 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $17,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exelon by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 18,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exelon alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Exelon from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.73.

Exelon stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.38. The company had a trading volume of 112,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,157,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Exelon Co. has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $44.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.47%.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.