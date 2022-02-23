Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given New $80.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.92% from the company’s current price.

EXAS has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.43.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $73.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.19. Exact Sciences has a twelve month low of $66.80 and a twelve month high of $140.95.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical research company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $473.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.56 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $146,292.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,126 shares of company stock worth $1,441,923 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EXAS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

