Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Given New $130.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at SVB Leerink from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price indicates a potential upside of 76.99% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.46.
Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $73.45 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $66.80 and a 1-year high of $140.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.78 and a beta of 1.19.
In other Exact Sciences news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,777.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah Condella sold 938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,617.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,126 shares of company stock worth $1,441,923 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 1,562.5% in the third quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 266 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 214.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.
About Exact Sciences
EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.
