Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) VP Jay S. Buth Sells 725 Shares

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE ES traded down $1.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,902,115. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $87.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.72. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $76.64 and a 1-year high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.08%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ES. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

