Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Sold by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,538 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EVRG. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Evergy by 102.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,994,000 after buying an additional 2,291,728 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 99.3% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,802,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,330,000 after buying an additional 1,395,934 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Evergy by 418.8% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,573,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,075,000 after buying an additional 1,270,071 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Evergy by 1,703.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 689,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,680,000 after buying an additional 651,471 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Evergy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $60.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.41. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.87 and a 1 year high of $69.45.

In other news, Director C John Wilder bought 6,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.55 per share, for a total transaction of $424,889.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 68,979 shares of company stock worth $4,563,267 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

