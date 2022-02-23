Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Director William F. Galtney, Jr. Sells 3,278 Shares of Stock

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Director William F. Galtney, Jr. sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.67, for a total value of $1,001,986.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Everest Re Group stock opened at $300.44 on Wednesday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $234.87 and a 12 month high of $307.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.67 and a 200 day moving average of $272.40. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $9.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.02 by $1.10. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.12) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 29.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Everest Re Group by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 117,123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,082,000 after purchasing an additional 26,383 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Everest Re Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $489,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in Everest Re Group by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 170,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,642,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $331.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Everest Re Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Everest Re Group from $310.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Everest Re Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $309.75.

About Everest Re Group

Everest Re Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health business, on both a treaty and facultative basis, through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies primarily within the U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.