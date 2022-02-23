Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Shares of EVK stock opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. Ever-Glory International Group has a 12-month low of $1.73 and a 12-month high of $6.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of -0.65.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Ever-Glory International Group in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Ever-Glory International Group by 62.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 12,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ever-Glory International Group by 37.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 71,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc enagegs in providing supply chain solutions and retailing of fashion apparel through its subsidiaries. The firm also involves in the development and design, sampling, sourcing, quality control, manufacturing, logistics, customs clearance, and distribution of garment and accessories.

