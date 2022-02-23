Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Purchased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 0.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,812,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned 3.43% of Euronet Worldwide worth $230,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 336,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,863,000 after acquiring an additional 24,810 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 265,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,987,000 after buying an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $267,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 4,908 shares during the period. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EEFT opened at $134.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.68 and a beta of 1.46. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.18 and a 52 week high of $167.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.83.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

