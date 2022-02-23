Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) Releases Earnings Results

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) announced its earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $15.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($3.89) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 60.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ ESPR opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $126.78 million, a P/E ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.34. Esperion Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.28 and a 52-week high of $32.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,046,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after purchasing an additional 469,096 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 486,325 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 16.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,444,000 after purchasing an additional 65,309 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 2,010.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 290,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 276,543 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 942.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 287,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 259,716 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESPR shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.11.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

