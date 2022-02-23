Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.62 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS.

Equitrans Midstream stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53. Equitrans Midstream has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $11.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 2.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.39%. Equitrans Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.77%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Equitrans Midstream by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,092,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 536,622 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,719 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 423,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after acquiring an additional 21,978 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 17,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,612,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,677,000 after acquiring an additional 881,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. US Capital Advisors cut Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. UBS Group downgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Equitrans Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Equitrans Midstream Corp. has a premier asset footprint in the Appalachian Basin and is one of the largest natural gas gatherers in the United States. It focuses on gas gathering systems, transmission and storage systems, and water services assets that support natural gas producers across the Basin. The company operates in the following segments: Gathering, Transmission and Water.

