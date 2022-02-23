Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Globus Medical, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) – Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Globus Medical in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial analyst S. Brodovsky anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Globus Medical’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GMED. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

NYSE GMED opened at $65.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.68. Globus Medical has a 12-month low of $59.37 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.13.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 758.0% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

