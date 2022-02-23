Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers Sells 3,171 Shares

Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,171 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.94, for a total value of $2,162,431.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $680.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $586.73 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $751.09 and its 200-day moving average is $791.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.88, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.43.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.63 by ($4.27). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.76 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 26.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $3.10 dividend. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.87. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 207.22%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EQIX. StockNews.com cut Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Equinix from $920.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Equinix from $675.00 to $673.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $852.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equinix by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,487,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,706,098,000 after purchasing an additional 503,508 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Equinix during the 2nd quarter worth $359,060,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after acquiring an additional 433,155 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,544,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,239,564,000 after acquiring an additional 413,263 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of Equinix by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,704,000 after acquiring an additional 301,802 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data center solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

