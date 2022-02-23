EP Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 9,055 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 72.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,055 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 87.3% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PM opened at $108.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $100.93 and a 200 day moving average of $98.36. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $83.98 and a twelve month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 98.17% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.81%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

