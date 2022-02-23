EP Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LMT. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,545,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,223,466,000 after acquiring an additional 543,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,286,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,965,680,000 after purchasing an additional 330,694 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,831,874 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $977,280,000 after purchasing an additional 311,657 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,071,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $369,798,000 after purchasing an additional 250,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 392.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $100,262,000 after buying an additional 231,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Argus boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $379.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $410.68.

NYSE LMT opened at $386.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $105.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $398.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $371.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $356.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

