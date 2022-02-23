EP Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 219.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,701 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 83,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,174,000 after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 262.6% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,454,000 after buying an additional 49,172 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth $1,132,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $109.19 on Wednesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.82 and a 52 week high of $115.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.86 and a 200 day moving average of $109.02.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.