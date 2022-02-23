EP Wealth Advisors LLC Has $974,000 Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,913 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,273,000 after acquiring an additional 453,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,891,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,196,000 after buying an additional 29,439 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,077,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,793,000 after buying an additional 282,130 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Tyson Foods by 6.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,398,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,281,000 after acquiring an additional 207,020 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 133.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,439,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,526 shares in the last quarter. 65.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

NYSE TSN opened at $92.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.84. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.32 and a 52 week high of $100.72.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.97. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.06%.

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 11,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $1,117,621.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert C. Thurber sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.70, for a total value of $260,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 187,200 shares of company stock worth $16,789,381 over the last 90 days. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TSN. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment refers to domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.