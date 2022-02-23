EP Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,160 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,160 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 170,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,740,000 after purchasing an additional 19,527 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth $2,641,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $511,000. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $166.69 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $161.04 and a 52 week high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.04 and its 200-day moving average is $187.85. The firm has a market cap of $153.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 66.40% and a net margin of 42.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

In related news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 33,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.44, for a total transaction of $5,938,739.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $698,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,601 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,383. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Edward Jones cut Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.68.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

