Envestnet (ENV) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ENV opened at $71.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.37 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $61.00 and a 1-year high of $85.99.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Envestnet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envestnet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.80.

In other Envestnet news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENV. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $317,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $342,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth $918,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 59.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Envestnet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Envestnet Company Profile

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

