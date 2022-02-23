EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) Announces Earnings Results

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:NPO traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $112.05. The stock had a trading volume of 180,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $108.99. EnPro Industries has a one year low of $78.40 and a one year high of $117.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is 33.54%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in EnPro Industries by 1,036.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,476,000 after buying an additional 434,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in EnPro Industries by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after buying an additional 21,584 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 59,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 32,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,543,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in EnPro Industries by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NPO. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet raised shares of EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EnPro Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

EnPro Industries Company Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

