Enghouse Systems (OTCMKTS:EGHSF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $35.22

Enghouse Systems Limited (OTCMKTS:EGHSF)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.22 and traded as low as $31.78. Enghouse Systems shares last traded at $31.78, with a volume of 1,600 shares.

Separately, CIBC cut their price target on shares of Enghouse Systems from C$69.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.43.

Enghouse Systems Ltd. engages in the development of enterprise software solutions. It operates through the Interactive Management Group and Asset Management Group segments. The Interactive Management Group segment offers customer interaction software and service that are designed to provide customer service, increase efficiency, and manage customer communications.

