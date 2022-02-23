Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.78

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $16.78 and last traded at $16.83, with a volume of 2287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EPAC shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.40.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.05). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 122,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 145,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the last quarter. 98.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. is a diversified industrial company. The firm engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tools and Services, and Other. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including the industrial, energy, mining, and production automation markets.

