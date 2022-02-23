Energous (WATT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:WATT opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. Energous has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $6.19.

In related news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 74,015 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $80,676.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 84,449 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $92,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,958 shares of company stock worth $253,458. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Energous in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Energous by 2,038.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 33,147 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Energous in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Energous by 79.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 29,490 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Energous by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 31,081 shares during the period. 9.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

About Energous

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

