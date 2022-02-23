Energous (WATT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:WATT opened at $1.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $82.95 million, a P/E ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 3.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.20 and its 200-day moving average is $1.75. Energous has a 1-year low of $0.95 and a 1-year high of $6.19.
In related news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 74,015 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $80,676.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Cesar Johnston sold 84,449 shares of Energous stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $92,049.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 223,958 shares of company stock worth $253,458. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.
About Energous
Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Energous (WATT)
- It’s Time To Shut The Door On Masonite International
- Pfizer Stock is Ready to be Added to Your Portfolio
- The Purely Technical Reason Oil Will Hit $122
- 4 Best 5G Stocks to Invest in
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.