Emergent BioSolutions (EBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Emergent BioSolutions to post earnings of $3.97 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Emergent BioSolutions stock opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. Emergent BioSolutions has a 52 week low of $29.88 and a 52 week high of $102.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.60.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Benchmark upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $92.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EBS. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 11.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures. It offers specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally occurring public health threats. The firm’s products include ACAM2000, BioThrax, Raxibacuma, Vaxchora, and VIGIV.

