Ellenbecker Investment Group Makes New $240,000 Investment in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Ellenbecker Investment Group bought a new stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 716 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Atlantic Securities reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meta Platforms from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $284.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $336.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.20.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,834 shares of company stock valued at $1,818,101 over the last 90 days. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $201.73. 742,047 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,685,984. Meta Platforms Inc. has a 1 year low of $200.06 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $296.52 and a 200 day moving average of $328.28.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

