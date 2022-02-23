Ellenbecker Investment Group Has $951,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Ellenbecker Investment Group lowered its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group’s holdings in Tesla were worth $951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 104.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423,727 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 4.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after buying an additional 2,377,179 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 7.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $10,183,430,000 after buying an additional 858,839 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 299.6% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $631,221,000 after buying an additional 610,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis bought a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $431,134,000. 40.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock traded down $32.73 on Wednesday, hitting $788.80. The company had a trading volume of 792,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,650,158. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $975.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $920.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $792.16 billion, a PE ratio of 167.66, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.98. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. Tesla had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.25%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TSLA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Tesla from $860.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $262.00 to $313.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $950.00 target price on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $943.03.

In related news, CEO Elon Musk sold 583,611 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $904.74, for a total transaction of $528,016,216.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,790,738 shares of company stock valued at $1,770,791,772. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

