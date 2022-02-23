Electronic Arts (EA) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) recently:

2/2/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $185.00 to $158.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $152.00 to $127.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $175.00 to $155.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $172.00 to $162.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $175.00 to $170.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/1/2022 – Electronic Arts was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

1/31/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $177.00 to $170.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/28/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $180.00 to $165.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/27/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Wedbush from $200.00 to $180.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/25/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at MKM Partners from $182.00 to $172.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Electronic Arts was upgraded by analysts at Atlantic Securities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $160.00 price target on the stock.

1/19/2022 – Electronic Arts had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $155.00 to $150.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $127.93. The company had a trading volume of 63,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,670,718. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.08 and a fifty-two week high of $148.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.63 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.39. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.59% and a net margin of 9.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 30.63%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $99,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,845 shares of company stock valued at $4,422,295. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,078 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,870,088,000 after purchasing an additional 74,982 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,669,159 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,407,262,000 after acquiring an additional 31,062 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,498,453 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $782,154,000 after acquiring an additional 323,791 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,007,133 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $658,845,000 after acquiring an additional 54,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Electronic Arts by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 4,252,449 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $604,911,000 after acquiring an additional 600,788 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

