Ekso Bionics (EKSO) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Ekso Bionics to post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter.

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.13, a current ratio of 10.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ekso Bionics has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.64. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EKSO. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EKSO. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ekso Bionics in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ekso Bionics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Ekso Bionics in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

