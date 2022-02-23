Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,094 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,033,851 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,003,965,000 after purchasing an additional 172,681 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 5.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,002,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,071,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,719 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,416 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,534,043,000 after acquiring an additional 113,882 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,582,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,194,730,000 after acquiring an additional 358,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 7.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,522,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $675,583,000 after acquiring an additional 445,786 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $105.94 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.94 and its 200-day moving average is $116.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $78.44 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $66.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.33, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.12, for a total value of $3,877,356.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $2,126,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,672 shares of company stock worth $24,168,821. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

