EDC Blockchain (EDC) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $99.00

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded down 35.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 23rd. Over the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded 82.6% higher against the dollar. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $229,937.06 and approximately $99.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,655.46 or 1.00017494 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00069253 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001365 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003605 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00022617 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002335 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00015887 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.49 or 0.00335971 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

