Ecopetrol (EC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Ecopetrol to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter.
NYSE EC opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.65. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $15.91.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.
Ecopetrol Company Profile
Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.
