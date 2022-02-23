Ecopetrol (EC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ecopetrol (NYSE:EC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Ecopetrol to post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter.

NYSE EC opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.10. The company has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.65. Ecopetrol has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $15.91.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.70 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ecopetrol from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $16.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ecopetrol from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ecopetrol by 663.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 210,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after purchasing an additional 183,108 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,414,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecopetrol by 4,651.5% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 104,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,497,000 after acquiring an additional 102,100 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Ecopetrol in the fourth quarter valued at $1,124,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecopetrol by 19.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 273,118 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 45,280 shares during the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ecopetrol Company Profile

Ecopetrol SA engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Transportation and Logistics, and Refining and Petrochemicals. The Exploration and Production segment deals with oil and gas exploration and production activities.

