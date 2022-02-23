EchoStar (SATS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of SATS stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42. EchoStar has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.67.
SATS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.
EchoStar Company Profile
EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.
Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.