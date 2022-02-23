EchoStar (SATS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SATS stock opened at $26.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.42. EchoStar has a 12-month low of $21.32 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.67.

SATS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on EchoStar from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SATS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,101 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,296 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EchoStar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,164 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,497 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after purchasing an additional 39,016 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of EchoStar by 35.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 18,921 shares during the period.

EchoStar Company Profile

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

