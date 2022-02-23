Eaton Vance Management Sells 3,763 Shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) by 36.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,763 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. FMR LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 640.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $53,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Smith & Nephew during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,912,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 288,638 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 73,202 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of SNN stock opened at $34.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52 week low of $31.55 and a 52 week high of $44.47.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

Smith & Nephew Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.