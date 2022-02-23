Eaton Vance Management Sells 2,967 Shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,937 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,967 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFG. SouthState Corp bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 525.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in National Fuel Gas during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total transaction of $2,564,789.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Justin I. Loweth sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total transaction of $247,671.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 106,072 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,042. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:NFG opened at $59.19 on Wednesday. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $44.84 and a 1-year high of $65.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.95 and a 200 day moving average of $58.08. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 19.80%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Fuel Gas will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.84%.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

