Eaton Vance Management Sells 10,127 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 78.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,735 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,127 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in MSCI were worth $505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in MSCI by 12.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in MSCI by 65.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in MSCI by 1.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 389,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $207,637,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in MSCI during the second quarter worth $116,346,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in MSCI by 26.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $141,671,000 after acquiring an additional 55,624 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $599.32, for a total transaction of $1,498,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Robert J. Gutowski sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.04, for a total transaction of $516,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI opened at $521.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $554.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $605.69. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $400.01 and a 1-year high of $679.85. The company has a market cap of $42.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.92 and a beta of 1.01.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $549.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.10 million. MSCI had a net margin of 35.53% and a negative return on equity of 256.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of MSCI from $724.00 to $602.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of MSCI from $651.00 to $593.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $573.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $639.67.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

