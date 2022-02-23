Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)

Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 7,566.7% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $55,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $75,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the third quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the third quarter valued at $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

Get ZoomInfo Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $88.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZoomInfo Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.68 and its 200-day moving average is $62.39. The company has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 854.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.86 and a 12 month high of $79.17.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. ZoomInfo Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $222.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 248,209 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $17,491,288.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph Christopher Hays sold 2,179 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total value of $116,315.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,281,443 shares of company stock valued at $379,351,180. Insiders own 24.77% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI).

Receive News & Ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZoomInfo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.