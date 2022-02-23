Eaton Vance Management Has $539,000 Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ)

Eaton Vance Management cut its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,664 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.8% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,257,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,871,000 after purchasing an additional 465,042 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 6.2% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,262,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,932,000 after acquiring an additional 74,031 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 7.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 807,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 52,568 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 592,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 25,973 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period.

In other JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $149.68 per share, with a total value of $100,285.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMJ opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $21.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.17.

