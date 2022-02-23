Eaton Vance Management Decreases Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 38,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,631 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in APA were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of APA by 43.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,946,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,293,000 after buying an additional 4,533,555 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of APA by 1,336.2% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,750,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,748,000 after buying an additional 4,419,505 shares during the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,520,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of APA by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,741,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of APA by 402.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,000,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601,870 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.47.

Shares of NASDAQ APA opened at $31.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 4.45. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $36.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

APA (NASDAQ:APA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 20th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.14). APA had a negative return on equity of 393.47% and a net margin of 8.91%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

