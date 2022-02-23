easyJet (LON:EZJ) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

easyJet (LON:EZJ)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 705 ($9.59) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($10.20) price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Kepler Capital Markets set a GBX 460 ($6.26) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 855 ($11.63) target price on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 734.50 ($9.99).

Shares of EZJ opened at GBX 669 ($9.10) on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 616.51 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 657.85. easyJet has a one year low of GBX 457.50 ($6.22) and a one year high of GBX 1,095 ($14.89). The company has a market cap of £5.07 billion and a PE ratio of -4.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

In other easyJet news, insider Catherine Bradley CBE acquired 3,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 507 ($6.90) per share, with a total value of £17,800.77 ($24,208.85). Insiders acquired a total of 3,560 shares of company stock valued at $1,810,184 in the last three months.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

