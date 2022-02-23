Easterly Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 135,292 EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 135,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in EQT by 1,602.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 6,854.3% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EQT by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in EQT during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at $181,000. 89.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EQT. Morgan Stanley raised EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised EQT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.60.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.02. The company had a trading volume of 41,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,813,896. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EQT Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

EQT announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas producer to reacquire up to 13.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This is a boost from EQT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.47%.

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

