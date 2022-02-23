Easterly Investment Partners LLC Makes New Investment in OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 343,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.64% of OptiNose at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in OptiNose by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,966,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,777,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares during the period. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in OptiNose by 27.1% during the third quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,558,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,676,000 after purchasing an additional 331,900 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in OptiNose by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 932,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OptiNose by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after buying an additional 117,820 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OptiNose by 939.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 623,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPTN traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $2.70. 863 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,613. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.94 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 0.93. OptiNose, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $4.32.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OPTN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

OptiNose Company Profile

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

