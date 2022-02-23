Easterly Investment Partners LLC Invests $4.08 Million in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 41,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,081,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRI. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Carter’s by 113.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,288,428 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $125,221,000 after purchasing an additional 685,199 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,367,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Carter’s by 4,687.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 291,709 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,096,000 after acquiring an additional 285,616 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Carter’s by 183.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 440,560 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $42,840,000 after acquiring an additional 285,386 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Carter’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,732,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter's alerts:

CRI stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,804. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.36, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.51. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.50 and a 52 week high of $116.92.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.50.

In other Carter’s news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total value of $3,156,888.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Carter’s Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.