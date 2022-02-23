Easterly Investment Partners LLC Has $731,000 Stock Position in Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jack Creek Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:JCIC – Get Rating) by 74.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,000 shares during the quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Jack Creek Investment worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $241,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $139,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Creek Investment in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. 54.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack Creek Investment stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. 4,296 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,570. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74. Jack Creek Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Jack Creek Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

