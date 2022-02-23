Easterly Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 182,185 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LUMN. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 46.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 21.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,714 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in Lumen Technologies by 40.2% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 76,475 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 21,924 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 6.5% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 172,318 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 10,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,053 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 77.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LUMN traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,073,752. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.41. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.59 and a twelve month high of $15.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.41.
Lumen Technologies Company Profile
Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.
