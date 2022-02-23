Easterly Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 429 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,080 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 10.9% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIO. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $800.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com lowered Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of BIO stock traded up $11.19 on Wednesday, reaching $594.07. 266 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,194. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $547.22 and a one year high of $832.70. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $654.76 and a 200-day moving average of $726.54.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.36. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 145.28%. The firm had revenue of $732.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

