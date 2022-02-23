East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) Trading Down 6.7%

East West Petroleum Corp. (CVE:EW – Get Rating) shares were down 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 150,158 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 93,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33.
East West Petroleum Company Profile (CVE:EW)
