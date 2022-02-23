East West Petroleum (CVE:EW) Trading Down 6.7%

East West Petroleum Corp. (CVE:EW – Get Rating) shares were down 6.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 150,158 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 93,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33.

East West Petroleum Company Profile (CVE:EW)

East West Petroleum Corp., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in New Zealand. It holds interest in a 30% interest in the Cheal-E site mining permit in the Taranaki Basin, New Zealand; and four exploration blocks covering an area of 1,000,000 acres in Pannonian Basin of western Romania.

